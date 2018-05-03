JetBlue hopes its new A320 cabin will ‘bring humanity back to air travel’ — Nigeria Today

JetBlue hopes its new A320 cabin will ‘bring humanity back to air travel’

JetBlue has put its new restyled A320 cabin into service. The design offers fliers comfier seats as well as the most legroom in coach for any U.S. airline. Improved in-flight entertainment is also part of the package.

The post JetBlue hopes its new A320 cabin will 'bring humanity back to air travel' appeared first on Digital Trends.

