 Jide Omokore did not steal $3bn – Lawyers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 8, 2018


Vanguard

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—THE Presidency, yesterday, accused the trio of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke; Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko of looting $3billion from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. The
