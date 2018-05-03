Jimmy Barnes wins book award for second year: 'I never dreamed of being an author' - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Jimmy Barnes wins book award for second year: ‘I never dreamed of being an author’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Jimmy Barnes wins book award for second year: 'I never dreamed of being an author'
The Guardian
Singer's sequel takes best memoir at Australian Book Industry awards as Jessica Townsend lauded for Nevermoor. Naaman Zhouand Steph Harmon. Thu 3 May 2018 18.15 EDT Last modified on Thu 3 May 2018 18.16 EDT. Share on Facebook · Share on Twitter · Share …
Nevermoor author cleans up at ABIA Awards
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!