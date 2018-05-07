 Jon Ogah explores “first-times” in new song “504” — Nigeria Today
Jon Ogah explores “first-times” in new song “504”

Posted on May 7, 2018 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, Music | 0 comments

Jon Ogah visits first-times in new song "504"

Jon Ogah is out with a new track and this one is titled “504.”

Announcing the release of the song on his Instagram, Jon said it is a love song about first-times: first loves, first kisses, and other firsts.

The song was produced by Tay Iwar and you can listen to it HERE.

Jon Ogah explores "first-times" in new song "504"

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

