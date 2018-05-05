Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday said Nigeria was blessed to have had a President like his former boss, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Jonathan stated that although Yar’Adua’s tenure was short-lived, Nigeria was blessed by him ruling the country. Yar’Adua died exactly eight years ago today. Remembering his former principal, Jonathan, who was […]

Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

