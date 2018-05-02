Jonathan urges Buhari, other African leaders to pay attention to manpower devt through quality education, training - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Jonathan urges Buhari, other African leaders to pay attention to manpower devt through quality education, training – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Jonathan urges Buhari, other African leaders to pay attention to manpower devt through quality education, training
Vanguard
Former President Jonathan has advised African nations, especially those producing oil and gas, to establish a local content policy as a means of fast-tracking the development of local technology, industrialisation and deepening economic growth on the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!