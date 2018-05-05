 Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Swoop for Napoli Superstar Dries Mertens - Sports Illustrated — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Swoop for Napoli Superstar Dries Mertens – Sports Illustrated

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Manchester United Reportedly Eyeing Summer Swoop for Napoli Superstar Dries Mertens
Sports Illustrated
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is exploring the possibility of activating the release clause in Dries Mertens contract at Napoli, according to reports in The Sun. The forward has been a revelation for Napoli over the past two seasons, scoring a
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye £25m Mertens dealYahoo Sports
Jose Mourinho 'urging Man United to pay £25m release clause to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens' this summerDaily Mail
Jose Mourinho personally contacts Dries Mertens' entourage over Manchester United transferMetro
talkSPORT.com
all 26 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.