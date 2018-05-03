 Jose Mourinho's 'superstar' status not helping Man United - Bayern's Hoeness - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jose Mourinho’s ‘superstar’ status not helping Man United – Bayern’s Hoeness – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN.co.uk

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Jose Mourinho's 'superstar' status not helping Man United – Bayern's Hoeness
ESPN.co.uk
MUNICH — Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has said Jose Mourinho's "superstar" status has hindered Manchester United's ability to win trophies. Mourinho led United to the Europa League and EFL Cup titles in his first season in charge at Old
José Mourinho is the maestro when it comes to managing expectationsThe Guardian (blog)
Mourinho too self-involved to improve Man Utd – Bayern chief Hoeness criticises Red Devils' 'superstar' managerGoal.com

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.