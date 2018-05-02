Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home
Pulse Nigeria
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his family hosted ex-Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen at their Lagos home. Gudjohnsen has been in Lagos for a couple of days on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where his country Iceland …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!