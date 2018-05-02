 Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home
Pulse Nigeria
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his family hosted ex-Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen at their Lagos home. Gudjohnsen has been in Lagos for a couple of days on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where his country Iceland

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.