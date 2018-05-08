Joyous wife thanks her husband for donating his liver to her (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Joyous wife thanks her husband for donating his liver to her (Photos)

Saboi Mundia Kalinda got a donated liver from his husband, Haswell Kalinda last month. Saboi, who had a liver operation, has now thanked him for donating part of his to her.

According to Saboi, who is still with her husband in India, God blessed her with a gift of life through her amazing husband who donated part of his liver to save her life. She further stated that herself and Haswell are recovering well and she hopes to be reunited with my family pretty soon.

Below is what Saboi posted…

Today four weeks ago, God blessed me with a gift of life through my amazing husband who donated part of his liver to save my life.

I thank my Jehovah God for what He has done for me I have learnt so much about God and about life and appreciate God in a new way through my experience.

It is amazing how God has revealed to me and my family how He works out things for our good.

Sometimes we get so hurt by the way things are happening even when we pray so hard, but God already has it figured out, even if we don’t understand and it is just wonderful when in the end you realise how God was working things out for you.

Therefore I want to say to you ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.’ Proverbs 3:5 and 6.

Both me and Haswell are recovering well, i am still in India and hope to be reunited with my family pretty soon.

My family and i have received so much support from so many people including my mother who has sacrificed so much for me and i don’t know what i would ever do without her, my amazing transplant team at Max Super Speciality Hospital headed by Dr. Subash Gupta, family and friends, friends of friends and relatives, my wonderful in-laws, my church family at Chainama SDA church and other churches, my workmates at CEC Liquid Telecoms and various people i have never even met. Thank you for your fasting and prayers, (please continue praying), financial contributions, words of comfort and encouragement and visits.

My healing process is ongoing for a while and i continue to ask for your continued prayers. For you all, I am gratefull and pray for God to bless each one of you according to your needs Haswell Kalinda I have been trying to find the right words to show how grateful I am for you my dearest husband but I realise no words could ever put into context what your gift means to me. I don’t know what I did to deserve you my love, all I can say is that I’m truly blessed.

You have always loved me unconditionally and you are proud to show your love for me to the world. It has been a very bumpy road but you’ve stuck by my side loving me, praying for me, making me laugh, encouraging me, making me feel beautiful even when I don’t feel that way, you have supported me in every way possible. I would like the world to know that you are a wonderful man and I will always love you with all of me Thank you for being an example to our kids and everybody else of what true love really is. It’s amazing to feel how much our love for each other can still continue to grow after all these years and to such a deeper level. I pray for the favour of God to rest upon you, I pray for your good health and prosperity in all you do.

I pray for your continued growth in God’s grace, knowledge and wisdom. “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” Proverbs 11:25. God bless.

