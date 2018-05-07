 Judge Ngoepe: Bathabile Dlamani 'evasive' during inquiry - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today
Judge Ngoepe: Bathabile Dlamani ‘evasive’ during inquiry – Mail & Guardian

Mail & Guardian

Judge Ngoepe: Bathabile Dlamani 'evasive' during inquiry
Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was evasive when questions were put to her during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis, according to Judge Bernard Ngoepe. Ngoepe, who chaired the inquiry, criticised the
Inquiry: Argument of 'evasive' Dlamini is unconvincing & should be rejectedEyewitness News
Judge lays into 'evasive' Bathabile Dlamini in Sassa probe findingsTimes LIVE

