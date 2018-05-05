Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian Boyfriend IceBerg Slim Reportedly Breakup — Nigeria Today

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has shown signs that her love affair with Nigerian musician Iceberg Slim has hit the rocks.







Juliet and Iceberg announced their relationship with a bang. Matching tattoos, photo shoots and even money deals made us call the couple ‘goals’, however, recently, the actress has showed signs that all was not well in this paradise.

From posting cryptic relationship quotes, to asking rhetorical relationship questions, there had been guesses that the love boat was sinking or at least shaking.

Well, Juliet has iced the cake after deleting all photos from her page. The loving photos that were carefully posted with sweet captions are nowhere to be found on the page of the actress.



Just recently, the beautiful actress and Iceberg had taken time off on a vacation for two to celebrate Juliet’s birthday!

What could have gone wrong… Still we can’t help but notice one of Juliet’s many posts recently where she asked how to satisfy a man! Could her man be cheating on her?

If this relationship is really over, then it is sad!