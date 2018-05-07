Jürgen Klopp on LFC’s summer transfer plans — Nigeria Today

Jürgen Klopp on LFC’s summer transfer plans

Jürgen Klopp wants to add depth to Liverpool’s squad this summer. The Reds, who this week booked a place in the Champions League final, have already sealed a deal for Guinea midfielder Naby Keita to join the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on July 1.

Klopp expects to do further business to build on a season that could conclude with a second successive top-four finish in the Premier League and a ticket to compete in Europe’s elite tournament again.

“Naby has the quality to have a big effect on the team immediately when he arrives. He is not playing the World Cup so he will have a full pre-season with us, which will help him a lot,” said the manager.

“We will probably sign a couple more players in the summer because we need more depth in the squad.

“To bring in players who are 200 per cent better than what we have will be difficult but we had a problem when [Philippe] Coutinho left and Adam Lallana and then Emre Can became injured.

“You can never remove all injury risk and the boys still did brilliantly, but of course we will try to strengthen the squad because that’s how it is.”

