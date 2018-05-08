 Just follow the arrows. Augmented reality will idiotproof Google Maps directions — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Just follow the arrows. Augmented reality will idiotproof Google Maps directions

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

At Google I/O, the company gave us a sneak peek at what’s yet to come from Google Maps. No matter how nonexistent your sense of direction might be, Google can help with its new visual positioning system.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Just follow the arrows. Augmented reality will idiotproof Google Maps directions appeared first on Digital Trends.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.