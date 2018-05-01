Just In: Bomb Blast Rocks Mubi Town, Adamawa State — Nigeria Today

Just In: Bomb Blast Rocks Mubi Town, Adamawa State

Bomb blast has rocked the heart of Mubi, the second largest town in Adamawa with many feared dead and scores injured. Head of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Yola operation, Abbani Imam Garki confirmed the blast to newsmen in Yola. Details about who is responsible is sketchy at this time. More details later…

The post Just In: Bomb Blast Rocks Mubi Town, Adamawa State appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

