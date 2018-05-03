Just In: Buhari arrives Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Just In: Buhari arrives Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

His plane touched down at the Presidential wing of the airport around. 10.30 p.m.

The President had gone on official visit to the United States and met with President Donald Trump on Monday .

He said to have left Washington DC on Tuesday for “technical stop over in London” by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Details Later…

