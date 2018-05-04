 JUST IN: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura to attend APC ward congress - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
JUST IN: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura to attend APC ward congress – NAIJA.NG

Posted on May 4, 2018


In readiness for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress slated for May 5, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Daura, his hometown in Katsina state. The APC fixed May 5 for the ward congress while it fixed the local government

