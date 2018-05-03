JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu – Daily Sun
Daily Sun
JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu
Daily Sun
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive Abuja, the nation's capital, two days after he left Washington DC following a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America. Senior Special …
BREAKING: Buhari in 'technical stopover' in London, Presidency says
