JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

 JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu - Daily Sun
JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu – Daily Sun

Posted on May 3, 2018


Daily Sun

JUST IN: Buhari in London for technical stopover, says Garba Shehu
Daily Sun
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive Abuja, the nation's capital, two days after he left Washington DC following a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America. Senior Special
