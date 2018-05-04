 JUST IN: Court Orders Police To Move Melaye Back To Abuja — Nigeria Today
JUST IN: Court Orders Police To Move Melaye Back To Abuja

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A Kogi State High Court, Lokoja, has given an interim order that Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, be moved to the National Hospital Abuja, for further treatment. Justice Nasir Ajanah, gave the order on Friday after the senator’s lawyer, Mike Ezekhome (SAN) sought for his bail. On Thursday, […]

The post JUST IN: Court Orders Police To Move Melaye Back To Abuja appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

