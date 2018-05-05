 Just In: Ekiti APC governorship primary suspended indefinitely — Nigeria Today
Just In: Ekiti APC governorship primary suspended indefinitely

Posted on May 5, 2018

The All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial primary in Ekiti State has been suspended indefinitely following break down of law and order at the venue of the exercise. The voting exercise in the governorship primary in Ekiti was disrupted by some protesters at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, venue of the exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters had alleged that attempts were being made by some party officials   to compromise the process.

