Just in: Fayose's deputy emerges Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for July 14 election — Nigeria Today

Just in: Fayose’s deputy emerges Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for July 14 election

Deputy governor of Ekiti state, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka has been declared Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for the July 14 governorship election.

According to the result released after the election, Prof Olusola won Prince Adedayo Adeyeye with 421 votes.

He had 1,191 votes as against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye who had 770.

