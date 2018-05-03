JUST IN: PHCN Substation on fire in Ikoyi (PHOTOS) - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: PHCN Substation on fire in Ikoyi (PHOTOS) – New Telegraph Newspaper
JUST IN: PHCN Substation on fire in Ikoyi (PHOTOS)
The Alagbon Injection Station in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, is currently on fire. According to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the fire started around 5.am this morning. The company told Channels TV that the Fire Service arrived within 5 …
