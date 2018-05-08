 JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Businessman Isyaku Rabiu Is Dead — Nigeria Today
JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Businessman Isyaku Rabiu Is Dead

Posted on May 8, 2018

He was extremely wealthy in the 1970s and ’80s. He was detained by the Buhari Administration in 1984 for hoarding commodities. He is the father of Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu (chairman of the BUA Group) One of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, is dead. Family sources confirmed to our staff […]

