Juventus beats Bologna 3-1 to be on verge of Serie A crown - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

Juventus beats Bologna 3-1 to be on verge of Serie A crown
FOXSports.com
Juventus beats Bologna 3-1 to be on verge of Serie A crown
MILAN (AP) Juventus is on the verge of a record-extending seventh successive Serie A title after coming from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 on Saturday, thanks to an inspirational performance from substitute Douglas Costa. Simone Verdi's penalty gave …
