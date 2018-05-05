Juventus to offer €60m for Morata — Nigeria Today

Juventus to offer €60m for Morata

Juventus are ready to offer Chelsea €60 million for striker Alvaro Morata, reports Tuttosport.

The Spanish forward starred at Juve from 2014 to 2016, before returning to Real Madrid and then moving to Chelsea last summer.

After a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, Juve hope that an initial loan offer of €15m plus a subsequent €45m purchase fee will lure the 25-year-old back to Turin.

