Kachikwu replies Falana, denies N1.4trn fuel importation — Nigeria Today

Kachikwu replies Falana, denies N1.4trn fuel importation

LAGOS — MINISTER of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has denied a statement credited to him that the Federal Government spends N1.4 trillion monthly on payment for under-recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation.

Mr. Kachikwu, in a statement titled: ‘Request for information on fuel importation and sundry matters’, which was a request by an activist lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, denied making the remarks.

The statement reads: “I, hereby, acknowledge receipt of your letter of April 17, 2018, requesting for information and data on under recovery. Your request to me is predicated on a statement purportedly credited to me to the effect that the Federal Government is spending N1.4 trillion monthly on payment for under-recovery on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, importation.

"Let me for the umpteenth time state that I made no such statement and a previous rebuttal has clarified this. The information you quoted is both incorrect and alarmingly speculative.

