Kaduna killings: Death toll rises to 71 — Nigeria Today

Kaduna killings: Death toll rises to 71

….as community raises fresh alarm of planned attack

People of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State, where a village was attacked and scores killed on Saturday , said more bodies have been discovered as Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited the area on Monday .

The Birnin-Gwari people under the auspices of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance said, death toll in the Saturday attack has now rises to 71.

This was also as the Vanguards said information from the survivors of Gwaska attack, has it that, Dogo Gide that killed Buharin Daji renegades are planning to attack other villages and towns in the area.

It however called on the concerned authorities to further take security measures at Doka and Maganda districts from the grabs of the armed bandits.

The Vanguards’ statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday evening was titled: “THIRTEEN MORE BODIES RECOVERED AS EL-RUFA’I VISIT GWASKA IN BIRNIN-GWARI.”

According to the community, “As Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited Birnin-Gwari and Gwaska village today, thirteen more dead bodies were recovered and buried. This bring the total number of people killed to 71. Many people are still missing.

“We would like to acknowledged the solidarity visit by the Governor El-Rufai to the scene of Attack at Gwaska village today. Although he was unable to address the survivors of the attack due to resistance of the youth at Gwaska and Doka Village respectively.

“However, we commend the governor for identifying with us for the first time in this hour of grief and sorrow. It is our hope that, his promise of a military battalion in Birnin-Gwari will be actualized in earnest to forestall further attacks”.

“We would like to draw the attention of authorities concerned to further take security measures at Doka and Maganda districts from the grabs of the armed bandits.

“We are calling on the authorities based on reliable information from the survivors of Gwaska attack, that, Dogo Gide that killed Buharin Daji renegades are planning to attack other villages and towns”. We pray that God will not allow them.

“While commending the gallant vigilantes and volunteers as well as security agencies for their sterling performance in the rescue and evacuation of casualties, we are appealing for all peace loving people of Birnin-Gwari to be on alert and report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.” The statement read.

