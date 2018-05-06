Kaduna Polytechnic speaks on students’ protest — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Polytechnic speaks on students’ protest

The Management of Kaduna Polytechnic has reacted to Friday’s protest by students of the institution over power and water shortage in hostels. In a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, Mr. Samuel Obochi, he said there was no crisis in the school as claimed in some quarters. He, however, said that the […]

