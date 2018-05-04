Kaduna Polytechnic students protest lack of water, electricity supply — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Polytechnic students protest lack of water, electricity supply

Students of the Kaduna State Polytechnic on Friday staged a peaceful protest against acute water supply and electricity the students have been subjected to recently. The students in the early hours of Friday locked the entrance to the main campus located at Tudun Wada, Kaduna, affecting academic activities of the institution. DAILY POST learnt that […]

