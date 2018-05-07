Kaduna Senators and Gov. El-Rufai’s Hypocrisy on “Indigeneity” – By Farooq Kperogi — Nigeria Today

Kaduna Senators and Gov. El-Rufai’s Hypocrisy on “Indigeneity” – By Farooq Kperogi

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai loves to flaunt his appointment of “non-indigenes” in his government as evidence of his broadmindedness. I know at least 5 top appointees of his who are not—and have never claimed to be—from Kaduna State. In fact, his senior media aide is—or used to be—a Yoruba man. Yet during a recent rabble-rousing speech […]

The post Kaduna Senators and Gov. El-Rufai’s Hypocrisy on “Indigeneity” – By Farooq Kperogi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

