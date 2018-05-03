 Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina to be buried in Kaduna today — Nigeria Today
Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina to be buried in Kaduna today

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment

Prominent Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina, who died in Kano on Wednesday will be buried in Kaduna today, according to Islamic rites. She was aged 48. And she is survived by two children. Maina’s parents came from Biu in Borno State, but she was born and  raised in Kaduna. She had her primary education  in Kaduna […]

The post Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina to be buried in Kaduna today appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

