Kano Underage Voting: INEC Probe Committee Report Indicts KANSIEC — Nigeria Today

Kano Underage Voting: INEC Probe Committee Report Indicts KANSIEC

The report of the probe committee set up by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the allegation of underage voting of the last Kano state local government election revealed that the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) didn’t use the national voters register made available to it by the INEC. The Report, LEADERSHIP […]

The post Kano Underage Voting: INEC Probe Committee Report Indicts KANSIEC appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

