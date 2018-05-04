 Kano underage voting: INEC reveals report of probe panel — Nigeria Today
Kano underage voting: INEC reveals report of probe panel

Posted on May 4, 2018

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its voter register was not substantially used for the Feb. 10 Kano State local government election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the Commission’s Investigation Committee report on the alleged participation of under aged persons in the election. […]

