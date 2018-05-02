Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding
In an interview that he released with Charlamagne Tha God, West revealed the reason for his fight with the legendary Brooklyn rapper. I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family …
