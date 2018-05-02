Kanye West’s Visit To The TMZ Offices Went Very, Very Badly [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Kanye West’s Visit To The TMZ Offices Went Very, Very Badly [Videos]

*Cue millionth face-palm* Welp, Kanye West has once again added fuel to the Twitter fire.

After baring his soul in a reflective two-hour interview with Charlemagne the God, the rapper moseyed on over to the TMZ newsroom for a live interview on the same day and changed his tune, delivering some decidedly provocative comments about the history of American slavery.

According to Rolling Stone, he said:

When you hear about slavery for 400 years: For 400 years, that sounds like choice. You was there for 400 years. And it’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.

Unbelievable, you say? TMZ has got the receipts:

Where did this come from? He was trying to justify to TMZ’s Harvey Levin the reason why he is proud to wear a Make America Great Again hat.

“I just love Trump. That’s my boy … So many rappers – you’ll look at a video of like Snoop Dogg, loving Trump, but then he gets into office and now [Snoop Dogg] don’t love him. Trump is one of rap’s favorite people.”

No, I’m pretty sure Trump is just your favourite person, Kanye.

TMZ employee Van Latham, who was there when Yeezy dropped his dumbass statements, is basically all of us: un-freaking-impressed. All eyes were on him (and imaginary popcorn at the ready) as he confronted West:

Mic. Dropped. HARD.

Kanye, just stop, man.

