 Karl Marx: Not yet the end of history - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Karl Marx: Not yet the end of history – Daily Trust

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Karl Marx: Not yet the end of history
Daily Trust
Last Saturday marked the 200th anniversary of Marx's birthday. Karl Marx was the German revolutionary political economist who espoused the theory of socialism and communism flowing from a time-tested critique of 19th century capitalism. He was born at
Living Marxism: the Chinese Communist party reasserts controlFinancial Times
Karl Marx's German home town celebrates his 200th birthday with a Chinese statue — and a struggleWashington Post
Two Hundred Candles for Karl MarxDaily Maverick
New York Times –The Punch –The Conversation UK –South China Morning Post
all 576 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.