Kashamu loses bid to stop his arrest, extradition to US — Nigeria Today

Kashamu loses bid to stop his arrest, extradition to US

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday upturned the verdict of a Federal High Court, Lagos, which perpetually restrained the arrest and extradition of Sen. Buruji Kashamu to the U.S. and ruled that the coast is clear for security agencies to pick him up. The Appellate court held that the senator, representing […]

