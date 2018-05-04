Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC — Nigeria Today

Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to its fold. The development came a week after Sheriff announced his return to the party following his exit nearly four years ago. Sheriff, who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the […]
Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!