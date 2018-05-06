 Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead — Nigeria Today
Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal is dead. Lawal died at the aged of 95 on Sunday after a protracted illness. The family spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that their father died after a prolonged sickness. He said […]

