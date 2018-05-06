Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead — Nigeria Today

Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead
The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal is dead. Lawal died at the aged of 95 on Sunday after a protracted illness. The family spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that their father died after a prolonged sickness. He said […]
Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!