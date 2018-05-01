Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees – The Nation Newspaper

Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees

The Nation Newspaper

The Kebbi Government said it has paid over N9 billion as pension and gratuities to over 3, 500 retirees in the state. The state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the May Day 2018 celebration organised by the Nigeria Labour …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

