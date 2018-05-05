Keeping power in check: Media, justice and the rule of law - NewsDay — Nigeria Today

Keeping power in check: Media, justice and the rule of law – NewsDay
|
NewsDay
|
Keeping power in check: Media, justice and the rule of law
NewsDay
AS the world commemorated Press Freedom Day, the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) took the occasion to reflect upon the state of media freedom in Zimbabwe. Opinion with Nigel Nyamutumbu. Press Freedom Day is annually commemorated on May 3 to recognise …
World Press Freedom Day: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Sani-Bello, Paradigm want conducive media environment
FIJI: Student journalists speak up
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!