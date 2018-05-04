 Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment – Independent Online

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


INTERNATIONAL – Kellogg Co's (K.N) quarterly results topped Wall Street forecasts on Thursday, getting a boost from sales of snacks such as Pringles chips and protein bars, and strengthened its bet on growth in Africa with a more than $400 million
