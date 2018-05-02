 Kensington Palace says thanks for Princess Charlotte's birthday messages - ITV News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kensington Palace says thanks for Princess Charlotte’s birthday messages – ITV News

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


ITV News

Kensington Palace says thanks for Princess Charlotte's birthday messages
ITV News
Kensington Palace has thanked the public for their “lovely” birthday messages to Princess Charlotte as the royal youngster celebrates turning three. Charlotte, who is getting used to being a big sister to Prince Louis, is marking her big day privately
The royal three: Princess Charlotte celebrates birthdaySky News
31 Adorable Photos Of Princess CharlotteHuffPost
Palace thanks royal fans for Princess Charlotte's birthday messagesMetro
CNN –Mirror.co.uk –Daily Star –The Independent
all 294 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.