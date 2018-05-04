 Kenya Floods Leave 112 Dead In Two Months – Red Cross - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Kenya Floods Leave 112 Dead In Two Months – Red Cross – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 4, 2018


Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said Friday. Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet made an appeal for $5 million (four million
