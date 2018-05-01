Kenya: Jaguar, Prezzo Bury the Hatchet to End Kenya's Longest Celebrity Beef - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Jaguar, Prezzo Bury the Hatchet to End Kenya’s Longest Celebrity Beef – AllAfrica.com
|
Hivisasa
|
Kenya: Jaguar, Prezzo Bury the Hatchet to End Kenya's Longest Celebrity Beef
AllAfrica.com
Musician and Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua and nemesis Prezzo over the weekend buried the hatchet to end Kenya's longest running celebrity beef. Only recently, Jaguar had derisively referred to Prezzo as "a socialite who was not worth beefing with …
Finally Jaguar, Prezzo end decade-long beef
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!