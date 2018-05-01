 Kenya: Jaguar, Prezzo Bury the Hatchet to End Kenya's Longest Celebrity Beef - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Hivisasa

Kenya: Jaguar, Prezzo Bury the Hatchet to End Kenya's Longest Celebrity Beef
Musician and Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua and nemesis Prezzo over the weekend buried the hatchet to end Kenya's longest running celebrity beef. Only recently, Jaguar had derisively referred to Prezzo as "a socialite who was not worth beefing with
Finally Jaguar, Prezzo end decade-long beefHivisasa

