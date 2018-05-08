 Keyamo Bags Another Appointment From Buhari — Nigeria Today
Keyamo Bags Another Appointment From Buhari

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Festus Keyamo (SAN) to represent Delta state on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The popular lawyer is one of seven appointees sent to the Senate by the president, according to a letter read at Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki. The latest appointment is coming […]

The post Keyamo Bags Another Appointment From Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

