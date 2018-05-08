 Keystone Bank empowers 12-yr-old ICT whiz kid with $4000 — Nigeria Today
Keystone Bank empowers 12-yr-old ICT whiz kid with $4000

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

One of Nigeria’s most reliable financial institutions, Keystone Bank Limited is fast carving a niche for itself in the financial sector as a bank with the best Corporate Social Responsibility-responsive mechanism. The bank which is loaded with innovative strategies has again demonstrated its commitment to strengthen educational development and empowerment of Nigerian youths as it promptly responded to an appeal by a 12-year-old emerging Nigerian ICT whiz-kid, Oluwatomisin Jasmin Ogunnubi, to boost her educational pursuit. Tomisin, a student of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Lagos, was recently accepted by Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, to attend the Young Global Scholars summer program organized for outstanding high school students.

