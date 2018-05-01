Killing Of Christians By Insurgents, Herdsmen Condemnable – Muslim Senator — Nigeria Today

Killing Of Christians By Insurgents, Herdsmen Condemnable – Muslim Senator
The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has called for religious harmony to defeat those fanning the embers of division in the country. He made this known in reaction to protests over an attack on a church in Benue by armed herdsmen which led to the death of […]
The post Killing Of Christians By Insurgents, Herdsmen Condemnable – Muslim Senator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
