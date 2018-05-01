Killing of Christians: Trump Mocked Nigeria’s Democracy- Muslim Group — Nigeria Today

Killing of Christians: Trump Mocked Nigeria’s Democracy- Muslim Group
President Buhari was in the United States of America where he met with Donald Trump and the two were involved in a press briefing. There have been varied reactions to Buhai’s performance, mostly negative, with many saying it was weak-willed and a tad soft. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has also attacked the press briefing, […]
The post Killing of Christians: Trump Mocked Nigeria’s Democracy- Muslim Group appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!