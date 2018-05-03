 Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Popular Evangelist, Rev Uma Ukpai has said that the only solution to the recent upsurge of killing of Christians in parts of Northern Nigeria by alleged herdsmen is for believers in the country to sacrifice their food for 200 days and pray against the carnage. Ukpai, who is the founder of the 48-year-old Uma Ukpai […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Killing: Popular Evangelist, Uma Ukpai recommends 200 days fasting for Christians

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.